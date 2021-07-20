Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,076 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

DLTR opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

