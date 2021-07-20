Man Group plc Acquires 71,517 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 203.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of The Hershey worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

HSY stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

