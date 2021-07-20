Man Group plc Acquires 215,394 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,394 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 2.00% of Cincinnati Bell worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,588 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 807,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 518,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after buying an additional 422,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

