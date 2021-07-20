MaidSafeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $205.31 million and $1.20 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00095383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00143478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,679.39 or 1.00077656 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

