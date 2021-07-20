Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,895. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $14,558,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

