Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

