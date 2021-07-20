M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 on August 18th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WINK opened at GBX 191 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32. The firm has a market cap of £24.32 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. M Winkworth has a 1-year low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.60.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

