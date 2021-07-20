Luminus Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 415,405 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $876.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $361.39 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.