Luminus Management LLC Has $13.48 Million Stock Position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 373.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,676 shares during the period. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN accounts for approximately 2.6% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.95% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 2,458,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,710,896. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64.

