Luminus Management LLC Buys New Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.96. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.82.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

