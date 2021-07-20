Luminus Management LLC Acquires New Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 340,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,000. Humanigen accounts for about 1.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 253,184 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,137,266 shares of company stock valued at $39,146,667 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 12,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -2.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

