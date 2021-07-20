Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,840,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 18,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

LU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $7,515,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LU traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,082,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

