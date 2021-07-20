Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,327 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $148,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In related news, VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total value of $205,344.00. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $8,439,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $154.06. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,956. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -611.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

