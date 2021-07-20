Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $881.36 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 403,110 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises about 1.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 10.13% of SEI Investments worth $881,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $1,202,510.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.