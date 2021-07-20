Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,696 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Accenture were worth $307,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,712. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $317.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

