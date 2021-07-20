Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,937 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $96,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,119. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

