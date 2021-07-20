LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 80,284 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,752. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

