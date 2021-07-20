Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.12. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $72.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

