Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $26.28 million and $271,242.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00011838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00096461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00142185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.09 or 0.99765835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,452,832 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

