Linear Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Linear has a market cap of $102.94 million and $9.70 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00757594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,756,094,011 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

