Linear 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.70 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $102.94 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00757594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,756,094,011 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.