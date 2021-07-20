Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

LCTX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 214,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

