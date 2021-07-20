Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $310.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is being used for life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are being employed for manufacturing electronics. Moreover, while delivering state-of-the-art solutions related to gas processing, the company is helping the world reduce emissions. The company is also committed in returning capital to shareholders. However, since the third quarter last year, there has been a steady decline in contractual sale of gas product backlog. Moreover, third-party sale of equipment backlogs declined steadily over the same period, thereby hurting cashflow generation.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $284.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.26. Linde has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

