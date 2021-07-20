Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sanjay Dhawan Sells 14,318 Shares

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,622,086.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

