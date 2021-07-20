Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sanjay Dhawan Sells 14,318 Shares

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,622,086.22.
Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.