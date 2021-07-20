Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.54.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.17. 471,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.02. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$33.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.93 billion and a PE ratio of -67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

