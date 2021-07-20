LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 849,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
LPTH opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.
LPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
