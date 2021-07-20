LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 849,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LPTH opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

