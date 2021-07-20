Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

LBRDK stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.95. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,383. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $130.49 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

