Leuthold Group LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 830,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

