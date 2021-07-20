Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 135,066 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1,539.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,066 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.