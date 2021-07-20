Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 85,746 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 828.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 164,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

