LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Down 56.3% in June

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 590,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

LNSR remained flat at $$7.50 on Monday. 16,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,599. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that LENSAR will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

