Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

NOC stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.02. 17,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,492. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

