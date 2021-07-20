Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 952 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $241,988,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. 415,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,158. The company has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

