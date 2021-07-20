Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 731,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

BNGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 303,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

