Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.64. The stock had a trading volume of 185,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,466. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.18.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.