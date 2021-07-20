Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

