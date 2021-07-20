Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Leatt has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

