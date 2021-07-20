Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CRO Sells $49,140.96 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

