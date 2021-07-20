Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CRO Sells $49,140.96 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96.
NASDAQ LAZY opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $25.74.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.
