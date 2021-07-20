Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $608,652.13 and $184,566.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00143495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,758.07 or 1.00150562 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

