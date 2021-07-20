L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 20.5% in June

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIQUY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.11.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.