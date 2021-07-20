L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$2,298,187.50 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau acquired 892,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$2,298,187.50 ($1,641,562.50).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

