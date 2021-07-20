Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 704,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 578.98 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

