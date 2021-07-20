Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KNRLF stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Kontrol Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.