Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMTUY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Komatsu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Shares of KMTUY stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 163,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33. Komatsu has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $32.30.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.