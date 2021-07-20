KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.40.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. Analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,767,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

