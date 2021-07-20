Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

