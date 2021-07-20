Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 40.1% in June

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of KCDMY opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.