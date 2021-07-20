Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 307,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $158.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

