Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

KYCCF stock traded down $10.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $507.41. 1,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.11. Keyence has a 1 year low of $393.45 and a 1 year high of $587.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KYCCF shares. raised shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Keyence from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

