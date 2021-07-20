Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 39,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 132,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

